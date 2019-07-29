FIRST ALERT: Summer heat and afternoon storms return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The break from the mugginess comes to an end as rain chances move up through the week.
We’ll keep the rain chances low and mugginess in check into Tuesday. Expect another round of partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s along the Grand Strand, closer to 94° near Florence and the Pee Dee.
The heat continues to build into mid-week as we push the heat index into the upper 90s by Wednesday. One or two afternoon showers are possible but the better rain chances will hold off until the end of the week.
The afternoon storms increase in coverage both Thursday and Friday, lingering into the weekend. As the storm chances build, so does the heat. We’ll have a heat index close to 100° each afternoon through the weekend. Not expecting a wash-out any one of these days but there will be showers and storms around through sunset.
Summer-time forecast will continue through next week with high indices and afternoon storms expected.
