First Alert: Increasing heat and humidity this week

As the heat and humidity begin to increase toward the middle and end of the week, rain chances will work back into the forecast. Highs will range in the upper 80s for most of the week along the beaches but the humidity will make it feel like the mid-upper 90s, if not warmer. Florence will see temperatures in the mid 90s for a majority of the week. The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits at times throughout the middle of the week.