First Alert: Increasing heat and humidity this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a nice stretch of comfortable weather, the heat and humidity will begin to return by the middle of this week. If you haven't been able to enjoy the lower humidity, you still have through Tuesday before the humidity values try to make a run for the triple digits.
Highs today will be warm but still tolerable. The beaches will see temperatures in the upper 80s today under mostly sunny skies. Florence and inland areas will see warmer weather with the readings in the lower 90s. The humidity actually will not change much from the actual temperatures both today and tomorrow. If you are trying to pick the best day, I would still pick today for outdoor plans.
As the heat and humidity begin to increase toward the middle and end of the week, rain chances will work back into the forecast. Highs will range in the upper 80s for most of the week along the beaches but the humidity will make it feel like the mid-upper 90s, if not warmer. Florence will see temperatures in the mid 90s for a majority of the week. The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits at times throughout the middle of the week.
Those storm chances will be hit and miss for any end of the week plans on Thursday-Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds will actually drop the temperatures and just a tad for Saturday and Sunday. If you are thinking of weekend plans outside, there is no need to cancel anything at this point. We will have several days to fine tune this forecast and let you know which days look better than others.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.