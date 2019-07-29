Conway purchases Riverfront property to prompt private development

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Conway hopes to bring more development to its beautiful Riverfront area.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy announced Monday that the city recently purchased four properties to spur private development.
The properties include the 10,000 square foot lot next to Ocean Fish Market, as well as three lots next to Bonfire – A Smokin’ Taqueria.
The four pieces of property are currently vacant and development has been in the works for years.
“The Conway City Council is tremendously happy and optimistic about this opportunity to stimulate and shape development of our downtown,” said Blain-Bellamy.
In 2015 and 2016, the city worked with the Burroughs Company to help facilitate the development of several pieces of land in downtown Conway and on the Riverfront. Also in 2016, the city completed a master plan to help tie the downtown to the Riverfront.
Since then, the city has met and worked with multiple developers to find a project that meets the city’s vision and will be the highest and best use for the parcels.
All four lots were purchased for a total of $400,000. Each fiscal year, the city sets aside money in its general fund for Riverfront and downtown development.
“It is our belief that the added value these properties will add to our downtown will put us in a place to quickly recoup the cost of the purchase, while driving economic activity in these highly visible locations,” said City Administrator Adam Emrick.
The city will now start searching for qualified developers interested in the property and review their proposals.
City leaders hope to have a mix of retail, residential, restaurants and possibly a hotel in the area.
