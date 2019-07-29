Child ID cards being made at North Myrtle Beach Aquatic Center

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – New York Life Insurance is giving North Myrtle Beach parents the opportunity to make ID and digital fingerprinting cards for their children.
According to a press release, the IDs are being made at the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center, located at 1100 2nd Avenue South.
They will feature the child’s photo, fingerprints and contact information. The service is being offered on Monday, July 29, until 6 p.m.
“It’s something we do all over the community. It’s a free service. Basically we make identification cards for children that the parents have as an extra layer of protection in case something should happen, like a kid gets lost,” said Scott Luxich, an agent with the New York Life Insurance Company. “We have all the current statistics right on the little ID card for your child."
