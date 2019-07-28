Saturday night fight in Myrtle Beach leads to gunfire, injuries and arrests

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are still putting all the pieces together Sunday after a brawl in Myrtle Beach sent one to the hospital with injuries.
A Myrtle Beach police spokesman says officers responded to the 400 block of 27th Ave North Saturday night around 10 p.m. for reports of a large fight. Once on the scene, witnesses told police that a gunshot was fired but no one was hit.
Officials say multiple subjects are detained in connection to fight and officers are still working to identify the other persons involved in the fight.
If anyone has any information contact Myrtle Beach Police Department.
