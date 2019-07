At around 2:40 p.m., @HCFR responded to 216 Southbury Dr. for a residential fire.



The fire was contained to the garage. 1 person suffered minor injuries, but waived.



2 adults and 1 child will be displaced but offered assistance from the @SCRedCrossBlood .@MIGCFR w/ the aid.👌 pic.twitter.com/rJEaTo6nv3