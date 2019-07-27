Veteran Assistant Bryant Foster Joins Coastal Coaching Staff

Conway, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football head coach Jamey Chadwell is excited to announce the addition of veteran assistant coach Bryant Foster to the coaching staff. Foster will coach the defensive backs.
Foster joins the Chanticleers’ coaching staff after spending the spring season as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Charleston Southern. He previously served as the cornerbacks coach at CSU for two seasons having joined the Buccaneers’ staff in 2017.
“Coach Foster will make an immediate impact on our secondary and in our program,” stated coach Chadwell. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our staff. His connections in our state and being a native of the upstate will play dividends in recruiting has we work towards building a championship program.”
Foster was selected by the Washington Redskins to participate in the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship over the 2018 summer, a program that provides NFL coaching experience to a diverse group of coaches every year.
In 2018, Charleston Southern finished fourth in the FCS standings allowing just 139.4 passing yards per game and eighth in turnover margin at +0.91. His leadership helped with the creation of “F4”, the Bucs’ defensive back group that featured three Big South All-Conference selections, including two-time All-American James Allen.
Foster helped guide a young secondary to finish 26th in the FCS in passing yards allowed at 185.4 yards per game. Junior Shadarius Hopkins finished second in the Big South with 14 passes defended on his way to earning second-team All-Big South honors. Juniors Jonathon Slaton and James Allen also contributed multiple plays on the defensive side of the ball as the Bucs finished the year 18th in the FCS in total defense at 311.5 yards per game.
Foster spent two seasons as the cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator at Hampton University prior his stop at Charleston Southern. Foster served in the same capacity at Campbell from 2013-14.
In 2014 at Campbell, Foster helped the Fighting Camels rank in the top-50 nationally in pass efficiency defense (46th) and in the top-30 in red zone defense (26th). Brandon Mobley tied the NCAA record for interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single season.
Prior to his stint at Campbell, Foster coached at Delaware State for two seasons, helping the Hornets to their first winning season in five years in 2012. Delaware State ranked second in the MEAC that season with 15 interceptions.
Under Foster’s tutelage, Delaware State cornerback Nick Williams ranked sixth in the MEAC with three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. Delaware State also ranked second in the MEAC in turnover ratio at 1.36 (+15).
Before joining the Hornets, Foster spent four seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Gardner-Webb. In 2010, with Foster serving as the cornerbacks coach, Gardner-Webb ranked sixth nationally in FCS in pass defense and 15th in total defense. Both of the Bulldogs’ starting corners were named first-team All-Big South that season.
Foster guided Gardner-Webb’s defensive line during the 2007 and 2008 seasons. During that time, a freshman on the defensive line received All-Big South recognition.
Before coaching at Gardner-Webb, Foster served as the linebackers coach at the University of the South Sewanee (Tenn.) from 2005-06, where each season he coached an All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference linebacker.
Foster’s first collegiate coaching job came in 2002 when he was a defensive assistant at Presbyterian College. He was also selected to coach in the Division II Cactus Bowl College All-Star Game.
A native of Chesnee, S.C., Foster is also a veteran of the high school coaching ranks in the Palmetto State. He served as an assistant coach with Greer High School in 2003 and 2004, helping the Yellow Jackets win the 2003 Class 3A state championship.
Foster also had one-year coaching stints at Chesnee High School and Wade Hampton High School.
Foster graduated from Gardner-Webb in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems. He was a three-year starter for the Runnin’ Bulldogs at cornerback, safety, and outside linebacker under coaches Woody Fish and Steve Patton.
In 1998, Foster won the Bulldog Award, given to the most improved and dedicated player.
Foster is a member of both the American Football Coaches Association and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.