North Myrtle Beach reveals name of new K9 officer

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety picked a name for their new K9 after receiving hundreds of nominations.
The department asked the community for help in naming her and after much discussion the winning name for their new canine crime fighter is Jolene.
The department received more than 500 submissions from the public.
The 23-month old K-9 joined the department last week and comes all the way from the Budapest region of Hungary.
She will work alongside officer Patrick Wilkinson and will assist the department’s narcotic detection division.
Jolene will begin her training immediately and will be assisting her fellow officers on the street in the coming weeks.
