Motorcycle driver dead following collision in Florence County
By WMBF News Staff | July 27, 2019 at 6:43 PM EDT - Updated July 27 at 6:43 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a motorcycle collision in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Officials say the motorcycle driver was driving a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Authorities say the accident happened on Old River Road at 3 p.m. just outside of Pamplico.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina Florence. The driver later passed away in the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

Authorities have not identified the driver.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

