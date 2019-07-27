Motorcycle driver dead following collision in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a motorcycle collision in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Officials say the motorcycle driver was driving a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Authorities say the accident happened on Old River Road at 3 p.m. just outside of Pamplico.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina Florence. The driver later passed away in the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
Authorities have not identified the driver.
South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
