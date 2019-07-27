FIRST ALERT: Gradual return to heat and humidity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After the recent break, heat and humidity will gradually increase this week.
Today will see a continuation of the comfortable weather we’ve seen lately with a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Strand temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s with inland areas topping out around 90. Humidity levels will continue relatively low today making it feel comfortable by late July standards.
The early part of the week will feature more of the same as the temperatures just slowly begin to climb. Humidity will start a steady climb by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will also continue to climb to near 90 at the beach and lower to middle 90s inland. Combined with the increasing humidity, the heat index will start to climb and reach to near or just over 100 by the middle and end of the week.
As the humidity continues to increase, the risk of daily storms will return to the forecast by Thursday. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible starting on Thursday.
