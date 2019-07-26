One injured after garbage truck, pickup truck crash on Hwy. 90 near Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a garbage truck and a pickup truck early Friday morning near Little River.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. at the intersection of East Highway 90 and Sea Mountain Highway.
The pickup truck driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to first responders. The driver of the garbage truck was not hurt.
A traffic crash has blocked a portion of S.C. 90 in the North Strand.
According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the road is blocked at S.C. 90 and Sea Mountain Highway as of 6:45 a.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
