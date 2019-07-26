Surfside Beach police welcomes newest, furriest addition to force

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Police Department has a new furry officer on the force.
K9 Sif is a chocolate lab and is certified in narcotics detection and tracking wanted or missing persons, according to the Surfside Police Department’s Facebook page.
K9 Sift and her partner, Patrolman First Class Robbie Pinto, hit the streets on Monday after they attended certification training in Georgia.
The Surfside Police Department thanked Randy and Valerie Sentf of Surfside Freddy’s Bar and Grill for making a generous donation that helped make the crime fighting duo possible.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.