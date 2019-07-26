Surfside Beach police investigating string of burglaries at oceanfront vacation homes

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Surfside Beach police are investigating a string of burglaries at oceanfront rental condominium units.
According to a press release from the Surfside Beach Police Department six burglaries have taken place between June 27 and July 25, and between 2 and 8 p.m.
The burglaries took place at multi-unit complexes where a single unit is entered, according to police. The condos appear to have been left unlocked and there was no sign of forced entry, the release stated.
Police said small electronics, purses, wallets and cash appear to be the targeted items.
Surfside Beach police are asking rental companies to remind renters to lock their vehicles and rental units at all times.
Anyone with information about these burglaries or others is asked to call the SBPD at (843) 913-6368.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.