Restaurant Scorecard: Bathroom cleaner stored with food at one eatery; new breakfast place comes to town

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with La Ceiba Restaurant in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found an employee lunch plate on the prep table and a drink was observed without a lid. They also saw a spray bottle without a label with a common name.
Additionally, inspectors found bathroom cleaner stored on the same shelving as cans of beans and rice. Pain reliever was stored along side seasonings and spices, and hydrogen peroxide and Band-Aids were found on shelving with dry products.
Inspectors found whole uncooked tilapia thawing in submerged water with no continuous running water. Bags of flour were stored on the floor and inspectors say shelving was not six inches off the floor.
Inspectors found food being prepped on the drain boards when dirty dishes were in the three-compartment sink. Fish was thawing in one of the sink basins while dirty dishes were in the other sides.
A crate was found being used to store cases of bananas. Cooked rice was observed being stored in a take-away bag.
Inspectors gave La Ceiba Restaurant an 88 out of 100.
Our next restaurant is Damon’s Ocean Front at 2985 S. Ocean Blvd., in Myrtle Beach.
While at the restaurant, inspectors say they saw a container of cooked sliced potatoes stored on top of another container of sliced potatoes with no barrier in between. A container of peppers and onions were stored down in a container of cooked meat loaf, also without a barrier.
Drawers at the flat-top grill were warped and not sealing, causing food up front to be out of temperature. Gaskets around that door were also torn and didn’t fit. Shelving in the low boy in the salad prep area was rusted, and a flour bulk container was found with a broken and cracked lid..
Inspectors found build-up and debris in the bottom of the salad-make tops and behind the broken lid. The outside had build-up.
Grease build-up was also found on hood filters, behind the equipment on the cook line and alongside the make tops in the salad prep areas.
They also noted splatter along the wall in the salad prep area. There was mildew in the caulk at the dish machine. Build-up was discovered behind the faucet and carbon build=up was also observed behind the grill.
Inspectors gave Damon’s Ocean Front an 88 out of 100.
One perfect score this week. Brother Shuckers Seafood shucks A perfect 100. Congratulations to you.
Humphrey’s Breakfast and Lunch at 2300 Glenns Bay Road is now open in Surfside Beach. You’ll find it in the former Eggs Up Grill Location.
