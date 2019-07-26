Report: Thief pepper sprays victim during Myrtle Beach car break-in

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are searching for the person who broke into a car and then pepper sprayed the owner of the vehicle.
Officers responded on around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to Ramsey Drive for a possible car break-in case.
When they arrived, officers said they saw a 20-year-old victim on the ground, spraying water from a hose on his face. He told officers that he was pepper sprayed by the break-in suspect.
The mother of the victim told police that her son heard a noise outside and when he looked out the door, he saw someone going through their vehicle, according to the police report.
The son approached the suspect and that’s when the thief punched the victim in the face and then used pepper spray on him, the police report said.
The report states that the suspect managed to get away with a black knife that was inside the vehicle.
Officers collected evidence from the scene and are investigating.
