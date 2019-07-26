Photo of armed students at Emmett Till sign is investigated

The image strikes at what remains one of the nation's most wrenching civil rights cases, decades after Till was slain in 1955. The African American 14-year-old was visiting relatives in the Mississippi Delta when he was kidnapped from a relative's home after an encounter with a white woman at a country store. He was tortured and later shot, with his body found weighted down by a cotton gin fan in the Tallahatchie River. His mother insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago, letting people see her son's mutilated corpse and electrifying public opinion.