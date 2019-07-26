Petition seeking to move Halloween to last Saturday in October gaining momentum

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A petition that is over a year old is picking up steam.
Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition asking for Halloween to be moved from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday of October.
The petition was launched in 2018 on Change.org by the nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association.
The group said such a move would make the Halloween celebration safer and less stressful.
As of Friday morning, more than 66,000 people had signed the petition. The goal is to reach 75,000 signatures.
Halloween traces its roots to All Hallow’s Eve, which started as a Pagan festival thousands of years ago.
The holiday lands on a Thursday this year.
