Two Myrtle Beach buildings are one step closer to national historic designation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A major step forward was made for Myrtle Beach’s downtown master plan.
The South Carolina Department of Archives and History unanimously voted in favor of putting 807 and 809 Main Street on the nomination list for the National Register of Historic Places as part of the proposed Myrtle Beach Downtown Historic District.
The National Register of Historic Places is the federal government’s official list of historic properties worthy of preservation.
“Listing of the Myrtle Beach Downtown Historic District provides recognition of the property’s historic importance and assures protective review of Federal of some State projects that might adversely affect the character of the property,” a letter from the South Carolina Department of Archives and History states.
The Keeper of the National Register in Washington will now have to consider adding 807 and 809 Main Street to the federal list.
If the buildings are approved, the designation allows for businesses to tap into historic tax credits.
The city also said it is a giant step in implementing the downtown revitalization project.
