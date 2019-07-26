One injured in shooting at birthday party in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured after shots rang out at a birthday party in Georgetown Thursday night, according to police.
A press release from the Georgetown Police Department states officers were called to 2016 Winyah St., at 11:30 p.m. Thursday after reports came in of shots being fired.
When police arrived, they were told a fight broke out between three people at a birthday party.
The three pulled out guns and began shooting at each other, the release stated. Officers were told a person checked into Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The injury was described as non-life-threatening, according to police.
Investigators interviewed witnesses and processed the crime scene, the release stated. There was no information regarding arrests at this time.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the GPD at (843) 545-4300.
