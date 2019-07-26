NC Gov. Cooper pushes to bring $41.5 million to Robeson County schools

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper visited the Public Schools of Robeson County on Thursday to look at the challenges rural school districts face.
He toured St. Pauls Elementary School where he pushed for a school construction bond that would allow voters to guarantee funding for new buildings and renovations across North Carolina.
The governor’s office said the $3.5 billion bond would provide Robeson County with $16 million more for school construction.
Cooper said $41.5 million in guaranteed funds for school construction would go to the Public Schools of Robeson County compared to the legislature’s budget which only provides $25.5 million with no guarantee that projects would be completed.
“Students across North Carolina deserve safe, updated classrooms, particularly in areas like Robeson County that are still recovering from natural disasters,” Cooper said. “The legislature’s budget didn’t do enough for our schools and offered no guarantee any school construction would be completed. We must do better.”
School administrators showed Cooper the aging and crowded classrooms and facilities at St. Pauls Elementary School that suffered flooding and damage in both hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
The Robeson County school district has faced budget shortfalls and has recently forced leaders to make the decision to close schools.
The last statewide school construction bond in North Carolina was more than 20 years ago in 1996 when voters approved $1.8 billion.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.