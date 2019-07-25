Man rescued from silo by emergency personnel in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Crews worked for hours to rescue a man who was stuck in a grain silo in Orangeburg.
According to Orangeburg County Director of Fire Service Teddy Wolfe, the incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Cactus Family Farms located on John C. Calhoun Drive.
“I don’t know how he came about getting in the silo,” Wolfe said. “I understand he was a plant employee of the facility behind us. I’m not sure what he was doing in there. It doesn’t really matter to us at that point. The fact is, once we realize that you can’t get out, it’s only a matter of time before you get sucked down even further into the grain, which is a challenge in itself if you’ve ever dealt with quicksand or anything like that.”
After a few hours, officials were able to get the man out of the silo.
“Due to the heat and the confined space part of this, it required a lot of manpower and woman power to make this happen," Wolfe said. “Luckily, we had a good turnout.”
He was taken to receive medical treatment. At this time, his condition and identity have not been released.
