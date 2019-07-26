‘His legacy will live on’: Longtime Darlington County Sheriff’s Office K9 passes away

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of law enforcement in Darlington County said goodbye to a retired four-legged officer.
Harry died overnight at the age of 12, according to a Hartsville Police Department Facebook post.
He began his career with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 and was assigned to the Special Enforcement Unit where his primary duties were narcotics and suspect detection.
Harry often worked along I-20 with his handler, Sgt. Hause.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Harry was responsible for the largest seizures of drugs in Darlington County during his career and also assisted officers with tracking multiple violent felons and wanted suspects. Harry also protected his handler on more than one occasion.
“He was awarded two awards from the sheriff’s association during his service. Always the first to be called upon. Harry left the most memorable impressions with everyone he came in contact with. He was truly loved. His legacy will live on forever, and he will be greatly missed,” the Hartsville Police Department said on Facebook.
Harry retired in 2016 and enjoyed his retirement with Hause, where he was a part of a loving family.
