Galivants Ferry man accused of distributing, possessing child pornography

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Galivants Ferry man was arrested Friday morning on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
Daniel Hamm Jr., 37, faces 11 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Hamm. Authorities said Hamm distributed and possessed files of child pornography.
Investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office assisted in the case.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.