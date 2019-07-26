FSD1, All 4 Autism develop class to help mainstreamed autistic students

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District One is partnering with the organization, All 4 Autism, to offer a class that will teach mainstreamed students with autism real world skills.
Mainstreamed autistic students are students who are able to take regular classes and are on track to get a high school diploma, but they may lack life skills, such as how to get a job or socialize.
“Even though there aren’t academic challenges, there’s still challenges that comes with autism,” All 4 Autism Executive Director Jessica Brown said.
The resource class is called the Autism Spectrum Disorder Resource and Support Program.
Once a day for an hour, students at Sneed Middle School and West Florence High School are put into “like learner peer groups.”
Depending on the needs of each student, they’ll learn skills like socializing and getting a job, as well as how to study and work as a team.
These are things Brown said come naturally to typical students, but can be a challenge for students with autism.
Rhett Hughes’ daughter Riley is one of the students taking the course at Sneed Middle. Hughes said Riley tends to struggle with being social and how to plan ahead.
“She misses a lot of social cues and just not understanding how to fit in with other girls that are typically developing or just boys and girls in general,” Hughes said. “Kind of the cause and effect, understanding consequences and things like that has been difficult for her.”
It’s classroom and life skills, he said, Riley will need as she gets older.
“That’s been our biggest worry and that’s our greatest excitement about this program,” Hughes said.
Brown said the program will help fill that void for parents like Hughes. She said it’s a problem that’s caused some parents to leave the district and she hopes the program will bring them back.
“We’re trying to reach out and find them and invite them back to let them know that we are going to have support and resources specific to their deficits and what they need as a mainstreamed student with disabilities," Brown said.
