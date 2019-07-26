FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the break, summer heat returns soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The break from the summer mugginess continues this weekend but it won’t last much longer.
Temperatures this weekend climb into the middle 80s along the Grand Strand, right around 90° for Florence and the Pee Dee. Thanks to the lower humidity, the heat index won’t be much of a factor. Expect the heat index to hover around 90° both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Rain chances remain slim through the weekend as partly cloudy skies prevail. While rain won’t be an issue for those beach plans, we continue to see an enhanced risk for rip currents. That threat increases around low tide which occurs mid-morning Saturday and Sunday.
Early next week is more of the same as the temperatures just slowly begin to climb. You’ll really begin to notice the difference by Wednesday as the heat index climb into the upper 90s. The heat will continue to build and it will feel-like 100° by the end of next week. Rain chances will gradually increase with the return of the afternoon storms Thursday and Friday.
