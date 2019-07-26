Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson makes stop in Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Democratic presidential hopeful Marianna Williamson made a stop in the Grand Strand to share her vision for the country.
She gave a speech at Unity Church and signed copies of her book “The Politics of Love.”
Williamson also stopped at the Conway Riverwalk to learn more about the people who make up the area.
“South Carolina is one of those early primary states, so part of campaigning is getting to know the area, getting to know the state and getting to know the people, area and the issues,” Williamson said. “Myrtle Beach has been particularly inspiring. I went to the Waccamaw Youth Center where I saw the most moving testimony to what human beings can do to help other people repair lives, particularly children.”
Williamson will be holding a meet and greet session at 4 p.m. Saturday at the United Church in Beaufort.
