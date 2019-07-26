Crews demolish Conway’s Fireman’s Clubhouse due to Florence damage

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Conway took another step in the recovery process from the flooding brought on by Hurricane Florence.
Crews demolished the Fireman’s Clubhouse on Friday due to structural damage caused by the floodwaters.
The building had sentimental value for many firefighters and their families in the city. The building hosted weddings and birthday parties.
City of Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell said it was a tough, but necessary, decision.
“It’s bittersweet because we knew that this demolition had to happen because of Florence. We’re excited to see the progress happen, but we also realized that it’s a sad day because we’re losing a little part of Conway,” Newell said.
The demolition of the building is part of a long-term project to renovate the riverfront area which was devastated by the flooding. The work is being paid for using FEMA grants awarded after Hurricane Florence.
