Bucksport man gets 10 years in prison for trafficking heroin

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Bucksport man has pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin in the Conway area.
According to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 46-year-old Lee Huggins was arrested on July 9, 2016 after a Horry County police officer smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle near an apartment complex on S.C. 544.
David P Caraker, Jr., the senior assistant who prosecuted the case, said the officer caught Huggins trying to deliver drugs and stopped them from ending up on the streets.
Huggins pleaded guilty Thursday to trafficking heroin, four to 14 grams, before the start of his trial, the release stated. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and is not eligible for parole.
