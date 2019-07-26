Back-to-school clothes, toys available at pop-up boutique at Myrtle Beach Primary School

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The non-profit White Pony Express is bringing clothing and toys to kids in Myrtle Beach for free.
The WPE General Store is hosting a pop-up event to help prepare students and families for the upcoming school year.
According to a press release from WPE, kids beginning in early childhood on up to high school are invited to shop for like-new clothing, books, toys, and games.
The press release said WPE is bringing personal stylists, bilingual speakers and hosts to welcome and serve guests at the pop-up.
The event will take place Saturday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Primary School, located at 620 29th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach.
It is not open to the public; only students and their families are eligible to attend.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.