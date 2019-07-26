Authorities arrest 2 more in connection to May murder of Hartsville man

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have arrested two more people in connection to the shooting death of a Hartsville man in May.
Zieyre Carroway and Davion Cockfield were arrested Thursday and charged with Desmond Coe’s murder. The two are currently in the W. Glenn Detention Center.
Deputies were called to the Markette convenience store at the corner of W. Bobo Newsom Highway and W. Old Camden Road where they found Coe suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorites have also arrested and charged Marqueze Robinson with murder in the case.
Reneka Brown was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Authorities believe she allowed her vehicle to be used during the shooting and then attempted to hide the vehicle.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.