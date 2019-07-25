WMBF INVESTIGATES: HOA lawsuit complicates condo sales

“This means that in the very near future that project will either cease functioning or that a special assessment of $131,455 per unit will be necessary to ensure the continuation of Tilghman Beach and Racquet Club as a functioning resort condominium. Without these basic repairs, there is the likelihood of injury associated with guests or owners’ use of balconies, stairwells and other deficient building items,” said Henry Beckham, a real estate appraiser, in a letter to the Bellamy Law Firm, which is representing the seven homeowners.