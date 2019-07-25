Weekend Events: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The nice weather pattern will continue as we head into the weekend. Our SC Weekend team has highlighted a few events for you and your family across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
Brandon Ray will be playing at the Boathouse on Friday night and temperatures look perfect. No rain chances should make for a fun night of great music.
If you are in Florence, Florence after Five is happening Friday. First Alert Meteorologist Sean Bailey and Reporter and Anchor Patrick Lloyd will be out in Florence throughout the evening. Be sure to get out and enjoy the weather. Stop by and say hello to them!
In North Myrtle Beach, SummerFest continues every night this weekend at Barefoot Landing. The evenings look great for outdoor plans anywhere along the Grand Strand or Pee Dee. Humidity will be a little bit more noticeable by Sunday night. Above is a look at the high temperatures. For the evening plans, expect the upper 70s to be the main story.
For a complete list of events this weekend, be sure to visit SCWeekend.com. If you are heading out, stay updated with us on the First Alert Weather App. We will provide updates throughout the weekend and keep you informed no matter what the weather might be outside.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.