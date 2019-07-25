Victim confronts vehicle break-in suspect before he runs away, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are searching for a man who broke into a vehicle in Florence and then ran off when the victim confronted him.
Authorities responded to a report of a vehicle break-in around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Waterford Drive.
The victim told deputies that a man went into the victim’s vehicle and took some money. The victim said they confronted the suspect before he ran away.
Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 372.
