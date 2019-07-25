TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 501 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down Highway 501 heading toward the beach in Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the scene near Pine Oaks Farm Road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
There are very serious injuries associated with the crash, according to a Horry County Fire Rescue social media post.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is listing the crash as a fatal.
Drivers are being told to avoid the area.
