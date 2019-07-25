Suspect Search: Robbery suspect on the run, another faces domestic violence charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are trying to track down two suspects, both are charged with failure to appear in court.
One suspect is charged with armed robbery, a second faces domestic violence charges
Horry County police are trying to find Fuquan Latif Thompson.
In March 2018, officers responded to The Money Saver in Loris in reference to an armed robbery. The victim told authorities the suspect ran from the scene.
Surveillance footage showed the suspect wearing a grey coat over a white hooded sweatshirt and black pants with gold looking letters and numbers on one of the pant legs with black and white shoes. The suspect was also wearing a black mask over his face and had a black and silver handgun.
Officers were able to find the suspect and the victim positively identified him as Fuquan Thompson. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Now Thompson is charged with failure to appear in court for those armed robbery charges.
He’s 52 years old with a last known address of Flag Patch Church Road in Horry County.
Horry County police are also looking for Matthew Allen Konwinski II.
Last December, authorities were dispatched to the area of Hwy 814 in Myrtle Beach regarding a person who was reported missing the night before.
As officers approached the home, the victim came out to the porch and said that Konwinski was found inside the home in the bedroom and that he was going to go crazy when he saw police.
As officers approached the bedroom, the victim yelled out that the suspect was gone and that the sliding glass door to that room was open.
The victim said she was woken up by Konwinski returning home. The victim tried to call 911 on her cellphone to let the police know he returned home and was safe, but she said Konwinski took her cellphone and refused to give it back or let her call anyone.
The victim drove to their neighbor’s house who called 911 for her and stated the suspect had returned and was on the front porch of their house at that time. The victim also said at some point during this time, Konwinski threw a beer can at her, hitting her in the head.
The victim said Konwinski has a history of assaulting her when he drinks and that he hasn’t stopped drinking and she’s scared of him.
Konwinski was transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
He’s charged with Failure to appear on first-degree domestic violence charges. He’s also facing charges with the Myrtle Beach Police Department including failure to appear for second-degree domestic violence and possession of methamphetamine or cocaine base.
He’s 24 years old with a last known address of 2nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
