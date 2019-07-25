Report ranks South Carolina #1 for summer thefts

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – Summers are meant for days at the pool, barbecues and family vacations, but unfortunately, it’s also primetime for thefts.
Vivint smart home security did a study and found that the biggest spike in summer thefts happens in June. The company said the warm weather draws people outside, kids and teens have more unstructured free time and many families travel and leave their homes empty.
The study also ranked South Carolina as the number one state most likely for summer theft.
The company gathered information from the FBI and looked at the number of larcenies, burglaries, auto thefts and robberies in each state during the months of June, July and August from the years 2012 to 2016.
The report showed that there were nearly 85 thefts for every 10,000 people in the state.
The state with the fewest number of thefts during the summer is New York with 45.6 thefts for every 10,000 people.
