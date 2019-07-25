Police arrest, charge 3 people involved in assault, reported stabbing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report is shedding light on what led up to a reported stabbing Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach police officers were called just before 8 p.m. to the 300 block of Cedar Street for a damage to property call.
Officers interviewed three people involved in the incident along with those who witnessed it.
Based on a police report, Elton Miller and Traleisha Mitchell were boyfriend and girlfriend but the two broke up. Mitchell called her friend, Shantoneisha Orr, and asked her to come to the apartment and pick her up, the police report states.
When Orr arrived at the apartment complex on Cedar Street, a physical fight broke out where Miller is accused of strangling Mitchell and Orr is accused of stabbing Miller.
The police report said once Mitchell and Orr got out of the apartment, they got into Orr’s vehicle and ran into Miller’s vehicle on purpose. The documents go on to say that Miller then threw several bricks at Orr’s vehicle and shattered the driver’s window.
EMS was called to the scene to treat Miller of the stab wounds which were determined to be superficial. He was treated at the scene and did not wish to be transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
All three were placed under arrest and charged.
Miller is charged with second-degree domestic violence and damage to property.
Orr is charged with second-degree assault and malicious damage to property over $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Mitchell is charged with third-degree domestic violence.
