3 plead guilty to 2016 Dollar General robbery in Conway area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three men have pleaded guilty to robbing a Dollar General in November 2016 in the Conway area.
Authorities said Carl Jordan, Malik Sherman and Jarrell James ordered a man out of his vehicle the parking lot and forced him to approach the store on S.C. 905 where his wife was an employee.
Investigators said the wife unlocked the doors for her husband and that’s when the three men went into the store and ordered the employees and customers to the floor and stole money.
Jordan and Sherman pleaded guilty to armed robbery and kidnapping charges. A judge sentenced Jordan to 17 years in prison and Sherman was sentenced to 15 years.
James pleaded guilty to attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping charges in the case. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.