North Myrtle Beach residents notice positive change with paid parking

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One year after residents filed a lawsuit against the city of North Myrtle Beach regarding overflow parking along the medians of Ocean Boulevard, the city has since implemented paid parking along all beach accesses throughout the city.
This summer, no cars are parked in the median and that is because it is now illegal.
This city isn’t ready to comment on if this short-term solution of paid parking could become long-term, but residents and vacationers have noticed a difference.
“You had to be up early to grab a spot and park your car to get on the beach and now with the paid parking it makes the mornings much more relaxed,” said Jennifer Garbak.
Garbak has spent her summers in North Myrtle Beach for 28 years and is all for the paid parking.
She noticed more spaces are now available along Ocean Boulevard and she doesn’t have to worry about blind spots since parked cars have been removed from the median.
“With the median, I wouldn’t drive the golf cart when parked cars were there because we could not see around them,” said Garbak.
Seaside Vacation rental manager Christine Marze has worked in North Myrtle Beach for 15 years and hasn’t heard much negativity from vacationers about the paid parking.
“For the most part no one really complains,” said Marze.
The city spent several months this spring clearing and widening the beach accesses, which charge $2.00 an hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Michael Reed, who is a North Myrtle Beach visitor, was one of those surprised by the paid parking meters this summer.
“Last year it wasn’t paid, so this year I thought I pulled into the wrong parking lot,” said Reed.
Those who live in North Myrtle Beach can apply for free residential parking decals and numerous lots along Main Street still offer free parking.
As for vacationers like Reed, the $2.00 isn’t too much of an inconvenience for him and his family, looking to spend a few hours at the beach.
“It’s not enough to deter me, but it was just a surprise,” said Reed.
The paid parking will run through the end of October.
North Myrtle Beach City officials are expected to review the paid parking services and discuss long-term parking solutions later this fall.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.