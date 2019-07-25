Missing Georgetown man last seen in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion County law enforcement are asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Georgetown man who was last seen in the Pee Dee.
According to a Facebook post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old Daniel Alford Russ was last seen July 17 in the Gresham area of the county.
Russ was driving a dark 1991 Chevy S10, authorities said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the MCSO at (843) 423-8399.
