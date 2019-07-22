Kate Merriman bio

Kate joined the WMBF News team June 2019 as a reporter/multimedia journalist (MMJ). But this is not the first time WMBF has had her at the station. Kate was an intern here the Summer of 2017 and is excited to be back telling your stories.
Kate graduated from James Madison University with a bachelor of arts in the School of Media Arts and Design in May 2019. There she helped to start JMU’s first award-winning, student-run newscast, Breeze TV. She had the opportunity to be an Anchor and Senior Reporter.
Kate also interned at WGAL in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Her last semester at JMU she interned for the local station in Harrisonburg, Virginia, WHSV and brings to WMBF skills she learned from both stations.
Kate is the recipient for the VA/WVA AP Scholarship for 2019. She traveled to the Greenbrier in West Virginia to watch the AP Awards for VA/WVA. She is also the scholarship recipient for the Alison B. Parker award for 2018.
Both her father and brother live in North Myrtle Beach and she has vacationed here since she was old enough to crawl.
In Kate’s spare time you’ll find her out and about with her little pup Winnie, scouting out the best coffee shops or soaking up the sun on the beach.
Kate is excited to get out into the community she holds so close to her heart.
If you have any story ideas or questions email kmerriman@wmbfnews.com.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.