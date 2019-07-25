Horry County Sheriff’s Office hosts workshop on combating human sex trafficking

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County deputies and others in the community are learning how to eliminate human trafficking in our own backyard.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office hosted a workshop with the ultimate goal to educate the community on how the to help victims.
The National Human Trafficking Hotline said in 2018 more than 5,100 human trafficking cases were reported nationwide, 126 of those cases were in North Carolina and 81 in South Carolina.
“It happens, it happens in this area, it happens across the U.S, so the better equipped we are with information and knowledge, the better we are able to respond and to respond effectively,” Horry County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brooke Holden said.
The sheriff’s office brought in an officer from the Dallas Police Department who’s worked with these types of cases. The officer educated the community on how to spot a victim, such as no eye contact, low confidence and having their head down.
The sheriff’s office also said attendees gained effective victim interview techniques to help find those trapped in a human trafficking situation.
Authorities said everyone can help combat the problem through community engagement that’s focused on prevention, protection and prosecution.
Holden said there are ways to help the younger population.
“Asking the young, ‘How are you?’ and really more getting involved with them on different levels,” she said.
Horry County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tim Troxell took part in the workshop and was excited to learn new skills he can implement in the field.
“If we can get some of these tools and put them to work on a daily basis out on the streets then we could end up making a difference in someone’s life and making it better,” Troxell said.
There will be another workshop from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday at the Burroughs and Chapin Auditorium at Horry Georgetown Technical College in Conway. It’s free and open to the public.
