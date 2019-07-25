Horry County Schools releases top 10 things to know before school starts

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The countdown clock is ticking away to the first day of school.
Though many might be in the midst of their summer vacation, back to school is top of mind for others.
Horry County Schools has released its top 10 things parents and students need to know before classes resume on Aug. 19.
The top five are:
- Purchase school supplies. Be sure to check your child’s school supply list before shopping to be sure they are ready.
- Parents and guardians should attend school open houses and or meet-and-greets.
- Make sure your child is up-to-date on immunizations. South Carolina state law requires children going to school be vaccinated to prevent vaccine-preventable disease unless they are exempt.
- If your child plays sports, don’t forget to get a sports physical.
- Get up-to-date on the school district’s transportation routes.
