Head-on wreck on Hwy. 501 sends 6 to hospital
July 25, 2019 at 4:23 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 4:23 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An overnight head-on collision on Hwy. 501 near Tanger Outlets sent six people to the hospital, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The accident happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

HCFR EMS crews were called to the area of Hwy. 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive for a head-on collision. According to the department, six people were transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The intersection was cleared by 4 a.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

