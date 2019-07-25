Head-on wreck on Hwy. 501 sends 6 to hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An overnight head-on collision on Hwy. 501 near Tanger Outlets sent six people to the hospital, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The accident happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
HCFR EMS crews were called to the area of Hwy. 501 and Waccamaw Pines Drive for a head-on collision. According to the department, six people were transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
The intersection was cleared by 4 a.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.