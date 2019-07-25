Former Grand Strand doctor surrenders medical license following conviction

HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WMBF) – A former Grand Strand doctor has surrendered his medical license after he was convicted of illegally prescribing medicine to family and friends.
A jury found John Alexander Webb guilty back in April on three counts of violating the drug distribution law.
Documents from the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation show that Webb relinquished his license to practice medicine in early July.
“The Respondent has advised that he wishes to cease the practice of medicine immediately, waive further proceedings and give up forevermore the right to practice medicine under any license in South Carolina,” documents state.
A judge sentenced him to a year in prison, suspended upon service of 90 days. The balance would be served through 240 hours of community service, as well as one year of probation.
