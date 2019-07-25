FIRST ALERT: Comfortable weather to last through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures will remain in place through the weekend.
Another comfortable night is on tap as temperatures drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s by early Friday morning.
Friday afternoon will see another round of sunny skies, comfortable humidity and temperatures a bit below normal for this time of the year. Mid 80s are on tap for the beaches with upper 80s across the Pee Dee.
Sunny skies will remain in place through the weekend as temperatures gradually warm. Inland areas will see upper 80s again on Saturday before climbing into the lower 90s by Sunday. An easterly wind off the ocean will keep temperatures fairly steady in the mid to upper 80s across the beaches.
By next week, gradually increasing humidity will accompany the increasing heat. By the middle and end of next week, temperatures in the 90s will be quite common. A few showers and storms start to arrive as early as Wednesday with better storm chances arriving by Thursday as the region slips back into a more typical summer weather pattern.
