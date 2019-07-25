First Alert: Comfortable weather continues for the end of the week

By Andrew Dockery | July 25, 2019 at 3:40 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 3:40 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Comfortable and refreshing weather continues as we start Thursday. Temperatures as you head out the door are in the upper 60s to lower 70s and will only climb into the 70s by the mid morning hours. It's another picture perfect start to the day.

Temperatures in the 70s look perfect for any outdoor plans this morning.
Northeast winds behind the cold front will keep the high temperatures unseasonably cool for this time of year. Highs today will reach the mid 80s on the beaches today with partly cloudy skies. Highs inland will hit the upper 80s today. You do not get many better days than this.

Highs in the mid 80s today with mostly sunny skies.
Another pleasant evening is on tap as the temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s overnight. Not much changes for Friday’s forecast. Look for a repeat forecast!

Temperatures will remain below normal with winds out of the northeast.
Temperatures will remain mild for the weekend but the humidity will become a bit more noticeable for Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will still be nothing similar to what we faced in the recent heat wave. The best news? The forecast will be rain-free for any plans this weekend!

The humidity will increase as we head into the weekend but will still be nowhere close to what we saw in the recent heat wave.
