FCSO: 21-year-old, juvenile accused of kidnapping, robbing woman

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested a 21-year-old woman and a juvenile who they said kidnapped and robbed a woman in Florence County.
Keonia Bre Asia Robinson is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Deputies said that on July 19, Robinson and a juvenile restrained another woman in a vehicle that was being driven by Robinson on East Palmetto Street.
Investigators said that Robinson and the juvenile robbed the victim at gunpoint. The victim was able to escape by jumping out of the vehicle, according to deputies.
Robinson and the juvenile were arrested on Tuesday.
Robinson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.
The juvenile is charged with kidnapping and armed robbery and is being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
