Deputies make arrest in 2011 cold case murder

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have made an arrest in the 2011 shooting death of a 22-year-old man.
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested 26-year-old Emanuel Travis Powers of Fairmont. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nathan Johnson.
Authorities were called on June 30, 2011 to Tommy’s Country Store on Firetower Road, where they found Johnson lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the shooting was the result of a fight that happened at the store.
“We are again pleased that the Cold Case team along with the Criminal Investigative Division and the District Attorney’s Office were able to reopen this case and bring a sense of closure to a grieving family,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “We continue to ask for the public’s help on other cases such as this. Together we can make a difference in our county but it takes the public working alongside of law enforcement.”
The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.
