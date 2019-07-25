Columbia man gets 10 years in prison for Horry County heroin charge

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Columbia man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing heroin in Horry County with the intent to distribute it, according to prosecutors.
A press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office states 47-year-old Allen Slaughter was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
“Thanks goes to the officers with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Horry County Police Department who teamed up to bring this defendant to justice,” senior assistant solicitor David Caraker Jr. said in a statement.
